Charge Recommended In Shooting Death

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) -- A southeast Missouri coroner's jury is recommending that a suspect in a fatal shooting last month be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Daily American Republic reports that the Butler County panel of three men and three women recommended the charge in the death of Christopher Richards in Poplar Bluff. Jurors heard from eight witnesses before announcing their decision, though it's up to the county prosecutor to decide whether to file any charges.

Authorities say 38-year-old Richards was shot in the head June 22 outside a residence he shared with another man. Richards died on the way to the hospital. No charges have been filed, although a man whom investigators consider a suspect attended the coroner's inquest but declined to speak on the advice of his lawyer.