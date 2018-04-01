Charges against father dropped after son's death

UNION, Mo. (AP) - Prosecutors in Franklin County have dropped charges against a 67-year-old man accused of shooting his son, because the son died of a heroin overdose.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Nathaniel Crow was shot in the chest in January, but survived. His father, Charles Crow, was charged with first-degree assault. Witnesses said the son was retrieving a vehicle in his father's possession and the men argued before the shooting.

Franklin County prosecutor Bob Parks says Nathaniel Crow died recently of a heroin overdose in Union. Parks says testimony from Nathaniel Crow was necessary to prosecute his father.