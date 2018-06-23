Charges Coming in Trayvon Martin Death

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) -- A law enforcement official says that charges are being filed in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

The official with knowledge of the investigation says a prosecutor will announce charges against George Zimmerman on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Zimmerman's arrest is also expected soon.

The official didn't know the charge and spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to release the information. The official said that authorities know where Zimmerman is.

Zimmerman has asserted since the Feb. 26 killing that he shot the 17-year-old in self-defense after the two fought. The case has sparked protests and calls for Zimmerman's arrest.

A factor in the pace of the probe has been Florida's so-called stand your ground law, which gives people wide latitude to claim self-defense in a killing and other altercations.