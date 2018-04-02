Charges dismissed against suspect in 2016 murder in Sedalia

By: The Associated Press

SEDALIA (AP) — Charges have been dismissed against one of two people charged in a June 2016 death in Sedalia.

Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer said Wednesday he was dropping first-degree murder and first-degree arson charges against Cody Harvey of Sedalia in the June 2016 death of 30-year-old Matthew Eldenburg.

The Sedalia Democrat reports the same charges remain against Aran Cantrell, also of Sedalia. His trial is scheduled for July.

Sawyer said admissible evidence was not sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Harvey committed the crimes. He said the problem with evidence involves a non-law enforcement witness who gave false or inaccurate statements about what occurred.

Eldenburg died in a fire at his Sedalia home. Autopsy results showed he was alive when the fire began.