Charges Dismissed Against Two Mexico Public School Employees

AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County prosecutor dropped theft charges against two Mexico school employees Friday. The county accused Superintendent Tina Woolsey and District Maintenance Supervisor Patrick Hanley of using a school garage to service a personal vehicle.

Jacob Shellabarger, Audrain County prosecutor, said Friday the way Missouri law defines "property" and "services" in stealing cases made proving the charges beyond a reasonable doubt impossible.

After an executive session on July 19, the Mexico School Board decided the two did not commit any harm against the school district. Shellabarger said this was a key part in his decision to dismiss the charges. The board also said this is an internal matter and the board of education is still reviewing the incident.

A citizen complaint and Audrain County Sheriff's Department investigation led Shellabarger to file Class A misdemeanor charges for theft of services of less than $500 on July 8 against Woolsey and Hanley. The charge carried a penalty of a maximum of one year in jail and up to a $1000 fine.

Click here for a link to Missouri law on stealing related offenses.