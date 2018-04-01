Charges Dropped For Gym Teacher

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield gym teacher will not face charges of sexual misconduct after prosecutors dropped the counts. Elementary school gym teacher Mark Washam was charged in May 2006 after six children in fifth grade alleged he had touched their breasts and bottoms during class. Six of the nine charges were dismissed yesterday. Three were dropped earlier. Prosecutors called it a deferred prosecution in return for Washam agreeing to an evaluation by a licensed counselor. Charges could be refiled if he fails to go through with any follow-up steps that might be recommended. Washam's lawyer called it vindication for an innocent teacher with 19 years of experience. Springfield school district said no decision has been made on whether Washam will be go back to the classroom.