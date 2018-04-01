Charges Dropped in 1980 Mo. Rape Case

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Cape Girardeau County prosecutors have dropped charges against a suspect in a 1980 rape.

In January, prosecutors charged convicted rapist Daryl K. Davis with the rape of a then 19-year-old Southeast Missouri State University student. Officials said DNA evidence linked Davis to the crime.

Davis, a St. Louis native, is serving nine life sentences in Missouri for 16 felony offenses including eight convictions for rape and one for forcible sodomy. All of those crimes happened in the St. Louis area in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The 1980 case was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday but Cape Girardeau prosecutors said the case had been dismissed. The Southeast Missourian reported the prosecutor did not explain the reason for the dismissal.