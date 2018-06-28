Charges Dropped in Case of Child in Hot Car

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a suburban St. Louis child care worker accused of leaving a toddler in a hot van. The 3-year-old was not injured. He was left in a parked van for about an hour on a sweltering August day as his classmates visited the St. Louis Science Center. Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce says charges against 24-year-old Delea Payne of Florissant were dropped after prosecutors interviewed additional witnesses. Joyce says she learned that several adults did not communicate among themselves about the head count when they arrived at the center.