Charges Filed After 2 Shot by Joplin Officer

JOPLIN, Mo. - Two suspects are facing charges after they were shot by a Joplin police officer during a confrontation in a Walmart parking lot.

The Jasper County prosecutor on Wednesday charged 24-year-old John C. Gage of Joplin with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. Police allege he tried to run down Officer David McGough with a pickup truck Tuesday night.

McGough shot at the truck, wounding Gage and 22-year-old Tyeler K. Whetstone of Joplin. The two were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for wounds and then arrested.

The Joplin Globe reports Whetstone was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Police say the confrontation began when McGough and another officer saw a disturbance in the parking lot.