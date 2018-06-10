Charges filed after missing Missouri woman is found

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Two men have been charged with kidnapping and raping a 22-year-old southwest Missouri woman with autism.

KYTV reports that charges were filed Tuesday in Greene County against 25-year-old Luis Arnold Lopez-Lara and 23-year-old Helmer Alexander Erazo. Charges also are pending against two other men.

Court records say the alleged victim walked away from her home April 15 because she was upset. She was found two days later in a nearby mobile home. The woman told law enforcement she had been held against her will and threatened. She also used anatomically correct drawings to indicate she had been raped.

Lopez-Lara is being held without bond. He's an immigrant living in the country illegally. Bond for Erazo is set at $150,000. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.