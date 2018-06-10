Charges filed in 3 deaths in Kansas City, including toddler

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 22-year-old Kansas City man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend, her toddler son and her new boyfriend at a south Kansas City home.

Joseph L. Nelson was charged Thursday with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree burglary.

The victims of the Sept. 8 shooting were 17-year-old Bianca R. Fletcher; her 1-year-old son, Joseph; and 18-year-old Shannon Rollins Jr., Fletcher's boyfriend.

Nelson was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate Nelson told witnesses that he "lost it" when Fletcher threw a diaper box at him during an argument. He allegedly said he killed Rollins and the baby because they were witnesses.

It was not immediately clear if Nelson has an attorney.