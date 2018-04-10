Charges filed in killing in Ferguson

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) — A 37-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of a man in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson.

Charges were filed Friday against Michael Murphy in the death of 58-year-old Kevin Moore.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire found Moore Monday afternoon at his home. Investigators say Murphy entered the home and shot Moore several times.

Murphy was arrested Thursday.