Charges filed in shooting at MetroLink station

WELLSTON (AP) — A St. Louis County man still hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by police is now facing multiple charges for shooting a security guard at a light rail station.

Charges of assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest were filed Friday against 22-year-old Mychael Garrett II.

Charging documents say Garrett was boarding a MetroLink train Thursday in Wellston when a security guard asked to see his ticket. Garrett allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the guard in the shoulder. The guard's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

St. Louis County Police said two county officers were riding the train and heard the shot. Officers shot Garrett in the buttocks. Police said a loaded semi-automatic pistol was found in Garrett's pocket.