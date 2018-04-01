Charges reduced for 88-year-old man acccused of stabbing wife

COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecutors reduced charges Thursday against an 88 year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his wife. Prosecutors changed the charge from murder to involuntary manslaughter.

Last October, Donald Rowland was charged with stabbing his 86 year-old wife, Betty Rowland. Authorities received a 911 call from a woman who said she found her mother dead in her home.

Betty Rowland was pronounced dead on the scene. Her husband, Donald, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

In a probable-cause statement, police said Donald Roland stabbed his wife, Betty Rowland, in the chest and had what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries. The statement said the victim and the suspect were lying in bed next to one another when officers arrived.

Investigators said Rowland told officers he did not want the couple to be a burden on their family.