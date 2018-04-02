Charges say St. Louis men 'playing' with guns before killing

ST. LOUIS — Authorities say a man has been killed in St. Louis while four people were "playing with their newly-acquired" guns.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Demonte Turner was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Authorities say his gun went off Sunday, striking 21-year-old Spencer Weber. He died at a hospital.

Charges say Turner told police he was showing Weber how to disassemble or clean a gun, and didn't check if a .40-caliber pistol was loaded when he shot Weber in the head with it. Two other witnesses told police that they warned Turner and Weber to stop playing with their guns.

No attorney is listed for Turner in online court records.