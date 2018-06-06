Chariton County School Competes Nationally for Computers
MENDON - A crew from NBC visited Northwestern R-1 school in Mendon Tuesday, featuring it as one of five national finalists to win a $27,000 computer lab. The competition is part of NBC's "School Pride" reality show. Northwestern students submitted a video to NBC for the competition. The video explained why the 160 preschool through high school students needed the new lab. Judged on creativity, need, and enthusiasm, the video ended up a finalist. The winner will be chosen by online voting which ends November 29.
The current lab frustrates faculty and students. “It’s very touch-and-go,” said David Lawson, the teacher who spearheaded the entry. “One day something may work and you’re fine and you think you have the best computer, but the next day it’s not working.”
Senior Abby Young said the lab doesn’t meet the school’s needs. “After college, there’s going to be technology that I’m not used to and I know that our school hasn’t prepared me for that.”
Lawson and Young both said they’ve seen increased interest and activity from students since entering the competition. “Just by this happening right now, it’s already boosted school pride so much. Students are taking pride that they’re students at Northwestern,” Lawson said.
To view the five finalist entries and to vote in the competition, visit School Pride’s website.
