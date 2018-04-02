Charity Tournament Helps Sheriff

BELLE - The Maries County Sheriff's Office hosted its first annual charity golf tournament today. All of the proceeds go to the Maries County Sheriff, who lost his home in a fire in late May. 30 people came out to the golf tournament. The Sheriff's Deputy Thommy Halfen organized the event because he said it was the right thing to do.

The Sheriff Chris Heitman said that he was touched by the community's support.

"Everyone in a small town really cares about one another and something tragic happens to somebody, and everyone tries to get together to try to make things better for them," Heitman said.

He lost everything in the fire. The only thing he had left was the sheriff's uniform on his back and what was in his truck. His 4-year-old daughter lost everything as well. He said the community has helped her out a lot.

"She's got more toys now than she's ever had...the next day we were just bombarded with toys, people dropping toys off to the sheriff's office so it's really been great," said Heitman.