Charles, Bowe remain out of Chiefs practice

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Add rookie running back De'Anthony Thomas to a lengthy list of Chiefs players who are missing practice as the team prepares for its preseason game Saturday night against Minnesota.

The electrifying Thomas missed Wednesday's workout with spasms in his hamstring.

Pro Bowl running back Jamaal Charles remained out with his foot injury. Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry is out with a heel injury and wide receiver Dwayne Bowe is dealing with a quad injury.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to say after practice whether any of them will be available for the Vikings game, when the starters are expected to play into the third quarter.