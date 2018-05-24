Chase suspect tries to swim to freedom, gets stuck in lake

OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department said Friday it arrested a man who led police on a chase before stopping his car and attempting to swim away from authorities.

Police said an officer monitoring radar spotted a sedan driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Highway KK going more than 25 miles an hour over the speed limit. Police said the driver drove the wrong direction through a roundabout and continued on Highway KK. They said an officer then pursued the driver onto Highway 54 westbound before he turned left on Key Largo Road, right onto Osage Beach Parkway and left onto Lazy Days Road.

Police said the suspect drove his car into the Lazy Days condo complex, stopped the vehicle and ran on foot. Authorities said he jumped into a cove off the Lake of the Ozarks and attempted to hide under a boat on a lift. He then swam across the cove, going under water several times, and eventually made it to the other side of the cove, police said.

The police department said the suspect tried to get out of the water several times but eventually gave up and sat on an embankment with his hands in the air. Police said the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division arrived on scene and helped apprehend the suspect.

The 30-year-old man's name was not released pending charges, but police said he was intoxicated and out of breath when they arrested him. Police said he was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where they determined he was well enough to be confined. He was taken to the Camden County Sheriff's Department.