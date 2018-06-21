Chats with the Chancellor begin at MU

COLUMBIA - MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley held his first chat session with students and staff Friday.

People in attendance had an opportunity to talk to Foley about what is going on around the MU campus and to keep the channels of communication open throughout the university. The chat sessions are very informal and open to anyone.

Rachel Bauer, the Vice President of the MU Graduate Professional Council, thinks this is a great opportunity for any student who wants to have their voice heard in administration. The GPC advocates for the rights of MU graduate students.

"I think the objective really is to bring students closer to the administration and to make the students realize and know that the administration wants to hear from them and wants their input," Bauer said. "I think it will ultimately make a stronger university."

This new openness comes after a semester full of protest and the removal of two university officials, partly due to a lack of communication. This is an opportunity for weekly communication with anyone who chooses to attend.

"I think it shows that they're willing to listen and really willing to find out what the students need in order to make their education here useful," Bauer said.

The chats will be a weekly event held in the Jesse Hall rotunda from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.