Checkpoint Results in Eight Violations

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol gave eight different violations during a checkpoint Friday night at Highway 50 and Big Meadows. Of the 140 cars checked, the first suspect was removed from the line just two minutes after it started. A Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety Division grant helped fund the checkpoint.



The eight violations were as follows:

-Two misdemeanor DWIs

-One felony DWI

-One driving while revoked

-One driving while suspended

-One marijuana possession

-One minor in possession of alcohol while driving

-One misdemeanor failure to drive with a DWI vehicle interlock device



Five other drivers were checked for impairment, 10 operators licenses were validated, and one commercial vehicle mechanical violation was corrected.

