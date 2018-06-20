Cheering for an Aggie

"He broke his wrist and shoots a bit of a knuckleball so people would think he wasn't a great shooter," said Tigers assistant coach Melvin Watkins.

That he is Texas A&M guard Acie Law, and as for the people, they were wrong. Watkins knew Law was this good when he recruited him to the Aggies in 2003.

"Acie is just taking his game to a whole new level," said Watkins. "That doesn't surprise me because he had great basketball instincts, and I knew he would be a good player."

Law hit the game winning three against Kansas earlier this year, and followed that with a game tying three against Texas.

"There's a lot of things that one can do as a player to help a team win basketball games and Acie has that special talent," said Watkins.

And that talent combined with Law's other skills could lead to an All-American selection or a National Championship.

"The mark of a good player is other players enjoy playing with him and I think that's what Acie is," said Watkins. "I think his teammates rally around him. He can get his shots, but he makes those other players better as well."

But Watkins, who now sits on Missouri's bench, doesn't get to be a part of his success this year. He says that's not something that bothers him.

On senior day, he watched from the opposing bench as the Aggies honored seniors Acie Law and Marlon Pompey, whom Watkins recruited to College Station.

"I've moved on from that and it was an experience and a part of my life at that time, and now I wish them all the luck, except when they play us," said Watkins.

With that possibility out of the picture this year, Watkins will be pulling for the Aggies in March. In addition to Law, Watkins recruited two other current Aggies, junior Joseph Jones and senior Marlon Pompey.