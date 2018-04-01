Cheerleaders Face Financial Flip

Boonville senior Rene Seavers cheers on a team that finished 4th in last year's state competition.

"As a squad, it gives you something to work for," Seavers said. "I mean, if you don't compete, yeah, you cheer at games every Friday night, but when you go to competition, you set a goal for yourself."

But MSHSAA put insurance payments in the hands of individual schools, so each will decide if its squad can compete in contests. Schools can still use cheerleaders on the sidelines at games. But, without the insurance, fans won't see cheerleading competitions.

"The difference will be that all the girls participating will have to sign a waiver to participate as opposed to what they've done in the past with the school being able to cover the insurance," explained Cindy Hurt, Boonville cheer coach.

Some school districts are using money from their cheerleading funds to pay for insurance. Seavers hopes to get a scholarship so she can continue to cheer in college.

The Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association held its first regional and state competitions in 1989.