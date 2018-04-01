Chef Back from Korea for "Taste of Missouri"

COLUMBIA - Local chef Jina Yoo will be one of the chefs featured in the "Taste of Mid-Missouri" fundraiser at MU Monday night. Yoo is just back from South Korea after being a contestant on the competitive cooking show, Master Chef. She returned a week early because she did not progress in the competition, but said that will not stop her.

"My whole point wasn't really win or lose; actually it was more experience. If you look at that purpose then yes I had a really great experience," said Yoo.

The Taste of Mid-Missouri event is a fundraiser for the Columbia Mid-Missouri chapter of the Missouri Restaurant Association Education Legislative and Scholarship Program. Students studying hotel and restaurant management benefit from the scholarships.