Chelsea Clinton to Speak This Month at UMKC

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Chelsea Clinton is speaking this month at an event celebrating a new hall of fame that will recognize women from the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City says the former first daughter is scheduled to talk to a sold-out crowd Feb. 24 at the school's Swinney Recreation Center.

The Starr Women's Hall of Fame is the work of 24 women's organization from the area. It bears the name of Martha Jane Phillips Starr, a Kansas City philanthropist who died in 2011. She was one of the first women to become a member of the UMKC Board of Trustees.

The first class won't be inducted until the fall, but details about the application process, criteria and deadlines will be announced at this month's launch event.