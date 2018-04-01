Chelsea Thomas Finalist for National Player of the Year

COLUMBIA - Missouri ace pitcher Chelsea Thomas is one of ten finalists for the USA Softball National Player of the Year award.

Thomas, a sophomore righthander, owns a record of 25-5, and an earned run average of 0.83, second best in the country.

Three finalists for the award will be announced on May 25, with the winner announced on May 31 at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Thomas is expected to start for the Tigers when they play at Oklahoma State tomorrow afternoon.