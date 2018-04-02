Chemical spill shuts down MU chemistry building

COLUMBIA - An experiment led to an evacuation on MU's campus Saturday morning.

A Chemistry department experiment went wrong when some of the chemical spilled and caused an evacuation of the building around 11.

MU news bureau Associate Director Christian Basi said the chemical that spilled was phosphorus 32, a common chemical used to track chemical reactions.

The small spill was isolated to one room and safety protocols were immediately followed. Those involved immediately called the university's Environmental Health and Safety group. Basi said that because the spill was minor it helped them practice for more severe accidents.

"We regularly drill for many different types of scenarios and you can never drill for the exact scenario that will happen," he said. "It's very helpful for things like this and for larger events as well," Basi said.

There were no injuries and the building was reopened at 12:50 p.m.