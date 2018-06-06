Chemical Spill Victim Recovering

Antle has had skin grafts in the past few weeks, but that's not his biggest concern.

"I haven't been able to see my kids for three weeks straight," he said. "That was my roughest deal, not being able to see my kids."

However, family and friends' support keeps Antle going.

"I can't thank them enough for what they've done," he added. "I don't know how to thank them for what they've done, because it's so much."

Antle said workman's compensation is paying his medical bills, and his union, Local 281 in Centralia, collected donations for a Sept. 30 rummage sale, with all proceeds going to his family.

"To be honest with you, Thomas had a lot to do with a lot of the support he gets because of his positive attitude," said the union's Matt Jackson.

Antle could leave the rehabilitation center as soon as next week, although he will have to return for therapy for about a year.