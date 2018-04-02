Cheney Speaks at Jim Talent fundraiser

Vice President Cheney helps bring in at least $374,000 at a fundraising dinner for Senator Jim Talent. The vice president told Republican donors at tonight's event that Talent's re-election next year could help the Bush administration cement its legacy. The fundraiser in suburban St. Louis had been set for last month but was postponed by Hurricane Katrina. Talent is running next year for his first full six-year term. He has about $3.9 million in his campaign fund. State Auditor Claire McCaskill announced in August that she'll seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Talent next year. Her campaign says she's raised about $700,000.