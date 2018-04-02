Cheney to Visit Whiteman AFB

WASHINGTON - Vice President Dick Cheney will be at Whiteman Air Force Base on Friday to speak at an afternoon rally for B-2 bomber forces. The vice-president also will tour a B-2 bomber aircraft during his visit. Whiteman is the home of the 509th Bomb Wing, which operates and maintains the Air Force's B-2 bombers. A spokesman in the vice president's office did not return a phone call seeking information about the topic of Cheney's remarks.