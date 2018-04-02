Cheney Visits Air Force Base

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE - Vice President Dick Cheney arrives at Whiteman Air Force Base near Sedalia to speak at a rally for B2 bomber forces. Thousands of airmen and their families are packing a hangar where Cheney is scheduled to speak Friday afternoon. Before the speech, Cheney will get a close-up look of a B-2 and attend a briefing. Whiteman is home of the 509th Bomb Wing, which operates and maintains the Air Force B-2 bomber fleet. Some of the waiting airmen clutched flags as they sat with their family members. Airman First Class Daniel Minter of Whitehouse, Texas, sat next to his wife of less than one year, Nicole. Minter says about everyone in his hometown is Republican and that Texas is "Bush country." Several of the airmen said they hope to learn more about what's happening in Iraq.