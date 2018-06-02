Chesterfield Bridge to Close Two More Weekends

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - Repairs to a busy interstate highway bridge in suburban St. Louis will force its closure for two weekends in September. The Missouri Department of Transportation needs to make additional repairs to the westbound Daniel Boone Bridge, which takes Interstate 64 traffic over the Missouri River between St. Louis and St. Charles counties. The bridge was also closed this past weekend. MoDOT says crews will close the bridge from 8 p.m. Sept. 10 to 5 a.m. Sept. 13, and from 8 p.m. Sept. 17 to 5 a.m. Sept. 20. Missouri Tiger fans heading to games in Columbia both weekends should plan alternative routes. Eastbound traffic will not be affected.