Chesterfield Not Worried About Flooding

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - The Missouri River is on the rise Wednesday, but officials say they're not worried about flooding in the Chesterfield Valley. Chesterfield Public Works Director Mike Geisel says the community could have its first high-water episode with the new levee. But he says projected crests on Tuesday are several feet below levels that would give them any cause for concern. Some experts argue that large commercial developments don't belong on flood plain in suburban St. Louis. Businesses say they're confident with the levee and other protections put into place to prevent flooding.