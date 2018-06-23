Chesterfield Officials say New Levee should Protect Businesses

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - Even as the Missouri River is expected to reach significant flood levels in eastern Missouri, officials in Chesterfield say the commercial area along Highway 40 is safe. The Great Flood of 1993 caused a breach of the levee at Chesterfield and left the valley under several feet of water. Since then,millions of dollars of retail and restaurant developments have sprung up in the Chesterfield Valley. But the rebuilt levee is five or more feet higher than the one that failed in 1993. Chesterfield Public Works director Mike Geisel says that even with the significant crest that is forecast, river water should not reach near the top of the new levee.