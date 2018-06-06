Chesterfield opposes bringing St. Louis into county

By: The Associated Press

CHESTERFIELD (AP) — One of St. Louis County's largest cities is opposed to accepting the city of St. Louis into the county.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Chesterfield City Council voted 6-1 Monday to oppose the merger.

St. Louis has long been a stand-alone city, the only city in Missouri that is not part of a county. Proponents of a merger believe the region would benefit by having St. Louis become the 91st municipality in St. Louis County.

But members of the Chesterfield council expressed a variety of governance and financial concerns.