Chicago-area traffic control center fire grounds Columbia flights

By: The Associated Press and Drew Whiteman, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CHICAGO - According to the Associated Press, a fire at a suburban Chicago air traffic control facility Friday halted all flights in and out of the city's two airports, including the four daily flights in and out of Columbia Regional Airport.

Columbia Regional Airport spokesperson Steven Sapp confirmed Friday morning all flights to and from O'Hare International Airport Friday are canceled. The remaining canceled flights include arrival flight 2862 scheduled to land at 12:15 p.m., departure flight 2862 scheduled to take off at 12:40 p.m. and arrival flight 3685 scheduled to land at 8:55 p.m.

This is the second time since May that a fire at one of the Chicago area's major control facilities prompted a ground stop at O'Hare and Midway international airports.

Friday's fire led to the evacuation of the Chicago Air Route Traffic Control Center in Aurora, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory said.

Cory said one injury was reported.