Chick-fil-A launches new mobile app, Chick-fil-A One

ATLANTA - Chick-fil-A launched a new app Wednesday called Chick-fil-A One that offers customers a free sandwich if they download between June 1 and June 11.

The app allows users to customize their meals, order and pay in advance in an effort to speed up waiting in line at the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A One is an updated version of the app the company launched in 2012, with additional features such as a restaurant locator, a membership program and nutrition and allergy information.