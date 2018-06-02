Chief of Vt.'s Largest Hospital Headed to KC

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The head of Fletcher Allen Health Care, Vermont's largest hospital, is leaving the state to take a job as president of St. Luke's Health System in Kansas City, Mo.

Dr. Melinda Estes will replace G. Richard Hastings, who is retiring after 35 years with St. Luke's, a faith-based, not-for-profit health system with 11 hospitals and related health services in the Kansas City area.

Fletcher Allen says Dr. John Brumstead, the Burlington hospital's chief medical officer, will serve as interim chief

executive officer until a permanent replacement for Estes can be found.

The 58-year-old Estes has been at Fletcher Allen for eight years. She was the hospital's first permanent leader following a scandal over the financing of a hospital expansion that sent a former hospital chief to prison.