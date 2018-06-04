Chief's Cassel with concussion, Quinn likely QB

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against Baltimore and is unlikely to play in next weekend's game at Tampa Bay.

Cassel was hit by the Ravens' Haloti Ngata while completing a pass to Jamaal Charles in the Chiefs' 9-6 loss. He remained on the ground for several minutes before walking off the field.

Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel said Monday he's not yet ruling Cassel out against the Buccaneers, but he also said that the quarterback's health is of paramount importance.

Crennel said that Brady Quinn will prepare to start next Sunday's game. Ricky Stanzi would be the backup quarterback.