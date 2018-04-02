Chiefs Add CB Robinson on Busy Day

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a deal with cornerback Dunta Robinson.

The Chiefs also scheduled a news conference Wednesday to introduce quarterback Alex Smith, who was acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers as free agency opened on Tuesday.

Robinson has played in 131 games over nine NFL seasons with the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons. His career numbers include 580 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 17 interceptions and 87 pass breakups.

The Chiefs are overhauling a team that went 2-14 last season, and will have the No. 1 pick in the draft.

They've signed wide receiver Dwayne Bowe and punter Dustin Colquitt to long-term deals, franchised left tackle Branden Albert, and agreed to contracts with free-agent tight end Anthony Fasano, defensive tackle Mike DeVito and backup quarterback Chase Daniel.