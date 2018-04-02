Chiefs Add Five More Players on Final Day of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs selected Fresno State wide receiver Devon Wylie with their fourth-round pick in the NFL draft on Saturday.

The Chiefs plugged a gaping hole at defensive tackle with Dontari Poe in the first round, and went for offensive line depth with their second- and third-round picks Friday night.

There were several wide receivers still available Saturday, but the Chiefs went with the 5-foot-9 Wylie, who should fit nicely at the slot position. Kansas City managed with a patchwork group that included Keary Colbert and Jerheme Urban last season.

Wylie dealt with numerous injuries at Fresno State, but he reminds many scouts of New England's Wes Welker, both in stature and his ability to catch passes over the middle. He had 56 catches for 716 yards last season.

Kansas City selected Alabama cornerback De'Quan Menzie with their fifth-round pick, making good on coach Romeo Crennel's promise to add depth in the defensive backfield.

Menzie was the seventh player drafted from the national champion Crimson Tide, and the fifth player from the defense. His fellow cornerback, Dre Kirkpatrick, went 17th overall to Cincinnati.

He has the physical tools to transition to safety, where Kansas City was in dire need of depth, or he could stay at cornerback behind Brandon Flowers and Stanford Routt.

The Chiefs added running back Cyrus Gray of Texas A&M with their sixth-round pick in the NFL draft. Gray provides valuable depth behind Jamaal Charles and Peyton Hillis, especially with Charles coming off a torn left ACL that ended his season in Week 2.

The 5-foot-10, 206-pound Gray ran for 1,045 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Aggies last season. He finished with 3,298 yards rushing in his college career.

With their first seventh-round draft pick, Kansas City selected San Diego State defensive tackle Jerome Long.

The Chiefs addressed the most pressing need on their defense by picking Memphis tackle Dontari Poe with the No. 11 pick on Thursday night. They added some depth along the line with Long, who started three years on the line for San Diego State.

Long said he worked out for the Chiefs and knew they were interested.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked Junior Hemingway of Michigan going with a wide receiver for the second time on the final day of the NFL draft.

Hemingway managed 34 catches for 699 yards and four touchdowns his senior season with the Wolverines. His stock rose at the scouting combine, where the 6-foot-1, 225-pound receiver posted the best numbers at his position in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.