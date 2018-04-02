Chiefs adjust roster after losing Gray and Harris to injuries

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Chiefs have promoted running back Charcandrick West from the practice squad and signed tight end Phillip Supernaw after losing Cyrus Gray and Demetrius Harris to season-ending injuries.

West signed with the Chiefs as a rookie free agent this season, and had spent nine weeks on their practice squad. Supernaw has played four games in two seasons with the Ravens and Texans, and has spent time on both practice squads.

Gray, a special teams standout, tore an ACL in Sunday's victory in Buffalo. Harris broke a bone in his foot during pregame warmups before facing the Bills. Both were put on injured reserve.

The Chiefs signed tight end Adam Schiltz to fill their open spot on the practice squad.

Winners of four straight, Kansas City plays Seattle on Sunday.