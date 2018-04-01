Chiefs Begin Offseason Workouts After Long Break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs have gathered for the start of offseason workouts, giving coach Andy Reid an opportunity to provide an update on issues ranging from injuries to potential starters.

Reid said Monday that Eric Fisher, who will slide from right tackle to left tackle, had surgery on his left shoulder and to repair a sports hernia. Reid also said safety Sanders Commings had surgery for an undisclosed injury and has been cleared to work out.

The Chiefs will have to replace the tandem of Jon Asamoah and Geoff Schwartz at right guard and Kendrick Lewis at free safety. Reid said that Rishaw Johnson will get the first shot at the offensive line spot and that Husain Abdullah is the front-runner for the safety job.