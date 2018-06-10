Chiefs Bolster Defensive Front

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs signed defensive tackles Kyle Love and Jermelle Cudjo and placed defensive tackle Cory Grissom and linebacker Ridge Wilson on waivers in a series of roster moves Tuesday.

The Chiefs also signed defensive lineman Kona Schwenke, a rookie free agent.

The 6-foot-1, 315-pound Love spent some time with the Chiefs last season, and has also played for New England and Jackson. The 6-2, 304-pound Cudjo spent his first four seasons with the Rams, starting four of the 38 games that he played.

Schwenke played collegiately at Notre Dame.

The Chiefs begin a three-day rookie minicamp this weekend. They begin full-squad organized team activities next week.