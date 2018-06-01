Chiefs' Bowe to Miss Oakland Game With Rib Injury

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe will miss next weekend's game at Oakland with a rib injury, and coach Romeo Crennel said Monday that it's possible Kansas City's leading receiver could be out the rest of the year.

Bowe went to the locker room after the first quarter of Sunday's loss in Cleveland with what the team announced as a rib issue. He didn't return.

Bowe, who is playing this season on a $9.5 million contract after getting franchised by the Chiefs, is once again leading the team in receptions. He has 59 catches for 801 yards and three touchdowns.

Crennel said safeties Abe Elam (quadriceps) and Kendrick Lewis (shoulder), left tackle Branden Albert (back) and running back Cyrus Gray (neck) will receive treatment before deciding whether they can play Oakland.