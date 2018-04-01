Chiefs, Charles in Midsts of Record-Breaking Seasons

KANSAS CITY- It's safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs and Jamaal Charles are having above-average seasons. But not only are they above-average, they could also potentially be record-breaking.

The Chiefs are undefeated heading into their bye week after surprising the NFL with their 9-0 start, and Charles is amongst the league-leaders in multiple offensive categories. Both the team and its star running back are on their way to record-breaking campaigns.

Kansas City has never finished with more than 13 wins in a season in its 50 years in the league. It won't be an easy road to set a new milestone, though, as the combined record of its remaining opponents is 23-17. That's compared to 27-49, the mark their previous opponents have compiled thus far.

The upcoming schedule includes a fierce road test in Denver on Nov. 17. The Broncos are 7-1 and seemingly the only other team competing for the AFC West crown. Two weeks after this date, the two teams will clash again on Dec. 1.

In Week 16, Arrowhead Stadium will play host to a currently 6-2 Colts team. Indianapolis is the only squad the Broncos have fallen to, and they'll be presented the opportunity to hand another unbeaten team a blemish if the Chiefs fail to falter along the way.

As for Charles, he's third in the NFL for rushing yards this season with 725 yards and second in receiving yards by a running back with 389 yards. Charles leads the league in all-purpose yards with 1,114 and is on pace to finish just shy of the 2,000 yard mark.

With 389 receiving yards through nine games, the 26 year old would conclude the 2013 season with 692 yards through the air if he keeps up his current rate. If that happens, he would surpass Priest Holmes for the most reception yards by a Chiefs running back in a single season.

But with seven games still to be played, nothing is guaranteed, not even a spot for Kansas City in the playoffs.