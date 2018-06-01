Chiefs Could Make Rare Choice of OT at No. 1

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to buck the trend in the NFL draft Thursday night.

Quarterbacks have gone first overall the past four years, but most people believe there isn't one available worthy of the selection. So the Chiefs may opt for an offensive tackle, even though only two have been picked No. 1 since 1970.

Texas A&M's Luke Joeckel and Central Michigan's Eric Fisher are the best bets, while Oklahoma's Lane Johnson is also in the mix. The Chiefs could also trade out of the pick.