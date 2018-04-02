Chiefs' Crennel Focused on Finishing Trying Year

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Romeo Crennel isn't worrying about his future with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The veteran coach says he's focused solely on trying to pluck off a win or two down the stretch in what has turned out to be a season of misery for the Chiefs. Not only is the team 2-12, but it's also had to deal with a murder-suicide involving one of its players.

Crennel has been in the business for more than four decades, though, and he understands how tenuous jobs can be in pro football. He was fired after four seasons in Cleveland, one year after guiding the Browns to a 10-6 record.

The Chiefs host the Colts on Sunday before visiting Denver to finish out the season, and Crennel says "the only control I have is trying to win a game."