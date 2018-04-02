Chiefs' Crennel Removes Himself as D-coordinator

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel has relieved himself of duties as defensive coordinator on a day in which the team waived starting cornerback Stanford Routt and signed defensive tackle Shaun Smith.

Crennel had been juggling head coaching and coordinator duties since taking over on an interim basis when Todd Haley was fired last December. Crennel announced Monday that Gary Gibbs would become defensive coordinator and he would spend more time with the entire team.

Routt was one of the Chiefs' notable free-agent acquisitions, signing a three-year, $18 million deal to fill in after Brandon Carr left for the Dallas Cowboys. Crennel said Javier Arenas will move into the starting lineup opposite Brandon Flowers.

Smith has been out of the league since the Titans waived him in August.