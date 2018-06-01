Chiefs Cut Matt Cassel with 2 Years Left on Deal

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Chiefs have cut ties with quarterback Matt Cassel, who lost his starting job to Brady Quinn last season and then watched Kansas City trade for Alex Smith to be his replacement.

The move Thursday came less than 24 hours after Smith was introduced at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cassel was the first major acquisition by the Chiefs under previous general manager Scott Pioli, and he was quickly given a six-year, $63 million contract. But after leading the Chiefs to the playoffs in 2010, Cassel struggled to live up to the same expectations.

He sustained a season-ending hand injury two years ago, and then lost his job to Quinn after sustaining a concussion last season, spending the rest of the year as the backup.

Cassel had two years remaining on his contract.